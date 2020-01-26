Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

