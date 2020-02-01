Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

FRA:SRT3 opened at €210.60 ($244.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €200.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €183.81. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

