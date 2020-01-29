Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €185.00 ($215.12) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €215.20 ($250.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €199.55 and a 200-day moving average of €183.34. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

