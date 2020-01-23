Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €166.56 ($193.67).

Shares of SRT3 opened at €213.80 ($248.60) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €196.54 and its 200-day moving average is €182.19. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

