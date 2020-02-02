Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Saul Centers stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Saul Centers by 31.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Saul Centers by 61.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

