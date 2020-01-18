Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $53.68 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

