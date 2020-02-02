Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Savannah Petroleum from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 37 ($0.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

SAVP opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Savannah Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

About Savannah Petroleum

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Float