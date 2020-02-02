Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 8.7%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62, 513,194 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 832,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Savara by 31.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Savara by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Savara by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

