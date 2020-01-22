Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Savara from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Savara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.98.

Shares of SVRA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Savara has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

