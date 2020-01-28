Savaria Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 129,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $679.65 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.93.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$96.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.13 million. Analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.6104411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total transaction of C$158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,249,925. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total value of C$69,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,882,291.25. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,400 in the last 90 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

