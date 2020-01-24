Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,240.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.18), with a volume of 5165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,228 ($16.15).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,134.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 962.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

