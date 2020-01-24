SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.48% of SB Financial Group worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

