SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,116. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $177.38 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.61. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

