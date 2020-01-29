SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.18. 9,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,904. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 208.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average of $243.53. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,876.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 211,503 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 108.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?