SBI (SBHGF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. SBI has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBHGF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

