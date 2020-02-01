Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $23.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

