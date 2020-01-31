ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 4,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,486. The company has a market cap of $874.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

