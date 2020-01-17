ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 842.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 406,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 35.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 79,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ScanSource by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,391. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?