ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its Q2 guidance at $0.80-0.85 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCSC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.99. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

