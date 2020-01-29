Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

SCFLF remained flat at $$10.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

