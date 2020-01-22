Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.89 ($10.33).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €9.43 ($10.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.99. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

