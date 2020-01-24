Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCFLF. HSBC cut Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schaeffler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$10.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

