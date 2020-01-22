Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SHLAF opened at $260.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.14 and a 200-day moving average of $234.22. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a 52 week low of $209.50 and a 52 week high of $260.55.

Schindler Holding AG Participation Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

