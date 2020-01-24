Schlumberger Limited. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:SLB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,219,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

