Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to announce $7.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $8.19 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $32.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $34.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $36.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.51. 16,337,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,302. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

