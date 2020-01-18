Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

