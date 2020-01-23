Schlumberger’s (SLB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 12,796,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

