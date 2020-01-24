Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SMIT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,268. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Schmitt Industries news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

