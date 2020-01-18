Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Schmitt Industries stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 7.09. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.