Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.07 ($100.08).

Shares of EPA SU traded up €1.60 ($1.86) on Thursday, reaching €94.22 ($109.56). 1,649,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.20 and a 200 day moving average of €82.30.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

