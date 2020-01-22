Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of SU opened at €93.60 ($108.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.61. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?