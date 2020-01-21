Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €101.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

SU opened at €93.28 ($108.47) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.54. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

