Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCHN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com