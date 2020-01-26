Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.67

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 29805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

