Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

SCHN traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $521.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $277,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

