Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

January 24, 2020

Equities analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce sales of $5.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $18.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 million to $18.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.50 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $57.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.31. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $23.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 14.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $2,570,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $161,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

