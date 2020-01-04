ScholarShare 529 Introduces Holiday Offer to Help California Families Save for College

Anyone opening a new ScholarShare 529 account December 11-15 can earn a $50 Target Gift CardTM



SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, announced today its designed to help California families save for college this holiday season. The special holiday offer provides a $50 Target Gift CardTM for anyone opening a new ScholarShare 529 account between December 11-15 with $50 or more and sets up an Automatic Contribution Plan of $25 or more for six months.1

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

“Saving for college is more important than ever, and the holidays are a great time to get started,” said Julio Martinez, executive director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “Between tax advantages and wide-ranging investment options, ScholarShare 529 is a great choice for college savings. We encourage all California families who are not yet saving for college to take advantage of this offer and begin saving for their children’s future this holiday season.”

ScholarShare 529 is widely regarded as a high-quality 529 college savings plan thanks in part to its low fees and diverse investment lineup. In October, ScholarShare 529 . Morningstar awarded only four plans a Gold rating for low costs, strong stewardship, and exceptional investment options.

For more information about the holiday offer and to register for a webinar about this offer and additional college savings considerations, visit .



About ScholarShare 529

ScholarShare 529, a Gold-rated college savings plan by Morningstar, serves as California’s official college savings plan. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, ScholarShare 529 provides families with a valuable tool that offers a diverse set of investment options, tax-deferred growth, and withdrawals free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, books, certain room and board costs, computer equipment, and other required supplies. ScholarShare 529 manages over $9.55 billion in plan assets across more than 328,000 ScholarShare 529 accounts as of 10/31/19.

To open a ScholarShare 529 account or get more information about the plan, visit . For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board, visit , like ScholarShare 529 on Facebook at , and follow them on Twitter at .



Media

Ryan Hoffman

1 When you open a new ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan account with a $50 contribution (and sign up for ongoing automatic contributions of $25 or more per month for six consecutive months) between December 11, 2019, at 12:01 a.m. and December 15, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (PT), you will be mailed a $50 Target GiftCard on or before June 30, 2020. Visit ScholarShare529/holidayoffer for official Terms and Conditions. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsored by ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan.