Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr (LON:SERE) Trading Down 3.4%

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE)’s share price was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49), approximately 721,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 289,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr Company Profile (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

