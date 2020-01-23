Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.41), approximately 273,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 220,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.47).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.66. The company has a market capitalization of $690.51 million and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.96%.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

