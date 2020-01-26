Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.30

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.30 and traded as low as $55.10. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 448,745 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77.

In other news, insider Lorraine Baldry acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,718.50).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

