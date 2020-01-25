SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,145.78 ($41.38).

Shares of LON:SDR traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,265 ($42.95). 258,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,310.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,089.12. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46).

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

