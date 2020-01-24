Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.33

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.33 and last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 482900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

