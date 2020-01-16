Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.52

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.52 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 10512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

