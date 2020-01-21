Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 170,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

