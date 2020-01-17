Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.31

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.31 and last traded at $95.04, with a volume of 20298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

