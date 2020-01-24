Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 612,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 79.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 138,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,284,000 after acquiring an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 163,331 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

