Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of SGMS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 57.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Scientific Games by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.