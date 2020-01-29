Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Up 1.6%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

About Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

