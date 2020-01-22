SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners