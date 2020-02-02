Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

SCRYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,282. Scor has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.46.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

